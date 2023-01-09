Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad

We’re gearing up for our “Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules” event on January 13th in Delhi.

It’s no secret that India’s gaming and gambling regulations are a convoluted, complex mess. These rules are a first attempt at untying that knot to ease regulatory conflicts and strengthen the future of India’s online gaming industry. The question is: how well do they address the weaknesses of regulation past? At this event, we’ll unpack the strengths of the rules and where they can improve.

Event: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules

Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023

Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We’ll cover key issues of the rules across the day, like:

Legality and the definitions of gaming and gambling (1:30 pm to 2:15 pm)

Impact of the rules on the online gaming industry and distribution (2:15 pm to 3:00 pm)

Self-regulation of the online gaming industry (3:00 pm to 3:45 pm)

Consumer protection measures (3:45 pm to 4:30 pm)

Please apply to attend here.

Registrations for this event will close shortly, so if you haven’t applied to attend already, please do so soon.

Reading list

First up : The proposed amendments to regulate online gaming intermediaries. [ PDF ]

Getting to the point : Our succinct summary of the rules and what they cover. [ Read ]

Talk of the town : Our round-up of the initial (and largely positive) industry feedback on the rules. [ Read ]

Between the lines : We outline eight major gaps that the rules need to address. [ Read ]

A farrago of rules? : Gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta outlines his top five concerns with the rules. [ Read ]

Back to basics : Our Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s quick take on what an intermediary really is—and whether gaming platforms should be considered as one. [ Read ]

The down low : We break down why India’s gaming and gambling laws are as muddled as they are—and how this impacts gamers and companies across the country. [ Read ]

Everything else : Click here to dive through our many years of reportage on the evolution of online gaming and online gambling policy in India.

Internet Freedom Foundation enters the chat: Click here to read IFF’s initial comments and concerns with the rules. [Read]

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by January 12.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities . You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.