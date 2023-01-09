wordpress blog stats
Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad

Our list of must-reads as you prepare for our event on the draft Online gaming rules on January 13 at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi.

Published

We’re gearing up for our “Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules” event on January 13th in Delhi. 

It’s no secret that India’s gaming and gambling regulations are a convoluted, complex mess. These rules are a first attempt at untying that knot to ease regulatory conflicts and strengthen the future of India’s online gaming industry. The question is: how well do they address the weaknesses of regulation past? At this event, we’ll unpack the strengths of the rules and where they can improve.

Event: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules

Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023

Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

We’ll cover key issues of the rules across the day, like:

  • Legality and the definitions of gaming and gambling (1:30 pm to 2:15 pm)
  • Impact of the rules on the online gaming industry and distribution (2:15 pm to 3:00 pm)
  • Self-regulation of the online gaming industry (3:00 pm to 3:45 pm)
  • Consumer protection measures (3:45 pm to 4:30 pm)

Please apply to attend here.

Registrations for this event will close shortly, so if you haven’t applied to attend already, please do so soon.

Reading list 

  • First up: The proposed amendments to regulate online gaming intermediaries. [PDF
  • Getting to the point: Our succinct summary of the rules and what they cover. [Read]
  • Talk of the town: Our round-up of the initial (and largely positive) industry feedback on the rules. [Read]
  • Between the lines: We outline eight major gaps that the rules need to address. [Read]
  • A farrago of rules?: Gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta outlines his top five concerns with the rules. [Read]
  • Back to basics: Our Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s quick take on what an intermediary really is—and whether gaming platforms should be considered as one. [Read]
  • The down low: We break down why India’s gaming and gambling laws are as muddled as they are—and how this impacts gamers and companies across the country. [Read]
  • Everything else: Click here to dive through our many years of reportage on the evolution of online gaming and online gambling policy in India. 
  • Internet Freedom Foundation enters the chat: Click here to read IFF’s initial comments and concerns with the rules. [Read]

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by January 12.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  This is an advertisement for MediaNama's event. MediaNama's Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

