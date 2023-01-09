Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad

We’re gearing up for our “Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules” event on January 13th in Delhi.
It’s no secret that India’s gaming and gambling regulations are a convoluted, complex mess. These rules are a first attempt at untying that knot to ease regulatory conflicts and strengthen the future of India’s online gaming industry. The question is: how well do they address the weaknesses of regulation past? At this event, we’ll unpack the strengths of the rules and where they can improve.
Event: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules
Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023
Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi
We’ll cover key issues of the rules across the day, like:
- Legality and the definitions of gaming and gambling (1:30 pm to 2:15 pm)
- Impact of the rules on the online gaming industry and distribution (2:15 pm to 3:00 pm)
- Self-regulation of the online gaming industry (3:00 pm to 3:45 pm)
- Consumer protection measures (3:45 pm to 4:30 pm)
Please apply to attend here.
Registrations for this event will close shortly, so if you haven’t applied to attend already, please do so soon.
Reading list
- First up: The proposed amendments to regulate online gaming intermediaries. [PDF]
- Getting to the point: Our succinct summary of the rules and what they cover. [Read]
- Talk of the town: Our round-up of the initial (and largely positive) industry feedback on the rules. [Read]
- Between the lines: We outline eight major gaps that the rules need to address. [Read]
- A farrago of rules?: Gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta outlines his top five concerns with the rules. [Read]
- Back to basics: Our Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s quick take on what an intermediary really is—and whether gaming platforms should be considered as one. [Read]
- The down low: We break down why India’s gaming and gambling laws are as muddled as they are—and how this impacts gamers and companies across the country. [Read]
- Everything else: Click here to dive through our many years of reportage on the evolution of online gaming and online gambling policy in India.
- Internet Freedom Foundation enters the chat: Click here to read IFF’s initial comments and concerns with the rules. [Read]
Important:
- Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by January 12.
- Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
- MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
- This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login