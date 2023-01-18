Rapido set to challenge Bombay High Court ban order in Supreme Court

What’s the news: Rapido’s legal battle challenging the Bombay High Court’s order stopping its operation in Maharashtra has been set for January 23, 2023 by the Supreme Court. According to Economic Times, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, stating that the company has "thousands of employees". It is unclear whether Rohatgi was referring to "riders" when using the term "employees". Last week, the High Court had instructed the bike taxi and auto aggregator to stop its work in the state because it does not have a license to operate bike taxi or rickshaw services. As such, the bike taxi aggregator Rapido was to close down its services till January 20. Now, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud and Justice P. S. Narsimha will hear the matter on January 23, Monday. State government refused license to Rapido: According to the report, the Maharashtra government refused a license to Roppen Transportation, the entity that operates Rapido, because there was no state policy on the licensing and fare structure of bike taxis. Following this, the company has been engaged in a legal tussle with the state government. Why it matters: Readers may remember the Karnataka government had levied a similar ban in the state on aggregate platforms for charging customers with exorbitant prices. As per the latest update on that front, companies may have to face a cap on its commission charges between 5 to 10 percent. For Rapido, this plus the ban in Maharashtra…

