The Rajasthan High Court has told Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities to stop taking coercive action to recover GST from fantasy sports company MyTeam11 for alleged "gambling and betting activities", reported Gateway to Gaming. What the Rajasthan Court said: In their January 18th order, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Shubha Mehta noted that the Rajasthan High Court has already held that fantasy sports are not gambling games, but games of skill. An appeal to the verdict was dismissed by the Supreme Court too. "When the matter is so settled by various Courts, the issuance of the impugned show cause notice is nothing but an abuse of the process of law," the order observed. The case has been admitted for final hearings—and the GST authorities now have a month to file a counter affidavit. About the case: The GST authorities were trying to recover funds from MyTeam11 under a show cause notice alleging that they were undertaking betting and gambling activities. "The impugned show cause notice in fact is not a mere show cause notice rather is in the nature of a final order determining the tax liability, interest and penalty and requiring the petitioner to deposit the same," observed MyTeam11 during the proceedings. This isn't a standalone case, as Gateway to Gaming notes. Gameskraft Technologies was issued a 21,000 crore show cause notice last year for its "gambling and betting" activities last year, which is currently being challenged at the Karnataka High Court. According to Inc42, this was "the biggest ever show cause notice" issued…
Rajasthan HC Scoffs At GST Authorities Going After Fantasy Sports for “Betting and Gambling” Activities
It held that fantasy games, and online gambling and betting, have been held as separate by courts, calling out the GST authorities’ actions to recover funds
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
