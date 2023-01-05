What’s the news: Just days after the news about Railways Ministry’s plan to monetise public Wi-Fi footfalls data, Rail Yatri, a train ticketing platform, confirmed a data breach that occurred in December 2022, reported The Hindu. As per the report, the confirmation came on January 4, 2023, days following the Ministry’s denial that user data leaked from the Railways’ side was sold on the dark web. Users’ personal data accessed: As per a Rail Yatri spokesperson speaking to the newspaper, the platform noticed the security breach on December 28, 2022. Although the issue was fixed within hours, officials said information regarding some Rail Yatri users’ age, email, preference city and phone numbers “may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.” Then why did the Ministry deny a breach? To put it simply, the Railway board denied any data stolen from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC (emphasis added). It did not mention reselling platforms like Rail Yatri in its statement. Instead, it asked platforms to evaluate their systems which led to this discovery. Has such a breach occurred before? Sadly, yes. Back in 2020, RailYatri suffered a similar breach wherein 7,00,000 users were affected as per the Safety Detectives, a portal run by security researchers and privacy experts. Readers will also remember the AIIMS ransomware attack wherein hackers demanded ₹ 200 crore worth of cryptocurrency for the data of 2-3 crore people. Incidents like these may sometimes raise the question of why private companies are working with government…
News
Here’s why you should worry about Railways’ recent confirmed data breach
Going by this and previous data breaches involving the Railways, it seems that the govt is more focussed on monetizing data than safeguarding it
Latest Headlines
- Here’s why you should worry about Railways’ recent confirmed data breach January 5, 2023
- Chhattisgarh Passes Law Banning Online and Offline Gambling: Here’s What to Know January 5, 2023
- Event Announcement: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, 13th Jan #Ad January 5, 2023
- When a citizen challenged the runaway use of facial recognition by Hyderabad police: Key points January 5, 2023
- You won’t guess Netflix’s latest bet. Hint: It involves Nike January 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login