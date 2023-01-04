wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Why is RailTel’s plan to monetise passengers’ data on public WiFi network problematic?

Targeted ads & multimedia infotainment services for railway passengers form key components of the revenue generation plan under this project.

Published

RailTel, a public sector unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways has partnered with a private technology company to monetize public Wi-Fi footfalls and show targeted ads to passengers for revenue generation, informed the PSU’s press release. While RailTel stresses upon improving passengers’ experience, the project raises questions about people’s consent for such data collection, their online privacy, and whether the parties involved have adequate precautionary measures to prevent misuse of data. The project will cover more than 6108 railway stations across India, where RailTel currently provides a free public Wi-Fi network. According to the press release, RailTel has signed India’s first-ever five-year commercial agreement with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a Mumbai-based Global Information Technology Company, to capitalise on consumers’ data. The consortium also includes Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited, and Yellow Inc. A mobile app called ‘Super App’ will also be launched under the same project to provide easy login facilities, e-ticketing, customised content packs and infotainment subscriptions to users beyond railway stations. It is also meant to assist in grievance management with the nearest railway units. Key Points: Targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for railway passengers form key components of the revenue generation plan under this project. RailTel’s public Wi-Fi network records more than 1.1 million unique users per day. The project aims to monetise captive customers of this network under the plan of offering digital services and experiences. As per 3i Infotech’s estimate, the consolidated revenue potential is expected…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

6 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ