Why is RailTel’s plan to monetise passengers’ data on public WiFi network problematic?

RailTel, a public sector unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways has partnered with a private technology company to monetize public Wi-Fi footfalls and show targeted ads to passengers for revenue generation, informed the PSU’s press release. While RailTel stresses upon improving passengers’ experience, the project raises questions about people’s consent for such data collection, their online privacy, and whether the parties involved have adequate precautionary measures to prevent misuse of data. The project will cover more than 6108 railway stations across India, where RailTel currently provides a free public Wi-Fi network. According to the press release, RailTel has signed India’s first-ever five-year commercial agreement with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a Mumbai-based Global Information Technology Company, to capitalise on consumers’ data. The consortium also includes Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited, and Yellow Inc. A mobile app called ‘Super App’ will also be launched under the same project to provide easy login facilities, e-ticketing, customised content packs and infotainment subscriptions to users beyond railway stations. It is also meant to assist in grievance management with the nearest railway units. Key Points: Targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for railway passengers form key components of the revenue generation plan under this project. RailTel’s public Wi-Fi network records more than 1.1 million unique users per day. The project aims to monetise captive customers of this network under the plan of offering digital services and experiences. As per 3i Infotech’s estimate, the consolidated revenue potential is expected…

