A key problem with Indian tech regulation is that the government looks at everything with a Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Twitter lens, forgetting that there's a vast digital universe outside of them. Such policymaking cements the Big Tech dominance because they can afford the cost of compliance. The government often relents a little its initial hard stance in this negotiation, and Indian policy leads sell this as a win to their global bosses. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. The rest of the Internet becomes collateral damage because regulators, lawmakers and ministers often don't understand how the Internet works (or don't care about it). They feed the schadenfreude of some myopic citizens and startup founders, who don't realise that these policies can also be used against them. Also Read Quick Take: India’s New News Censorship Rule Is Undemocratic Quick Take: Open Data But Ensure Trust Quick Take: Is It A Bird, Is It A Plane, Is It A Game? This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.
News
Quick Take: Solutions, problems and collateral damage
Internet becomes collateral damage because regulators, lawmakers and ministers often don’t understand how the Internet works (or don’t care about it).
Latest Headlines
- Quick Take: Solutions, problems and collateral damage January 23, 2023
- Looking Back At The 2022 Guidelines For Misleading Advertisements January 21, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: OK Google, where’s the pity party at? January 21, 2023
- India’s New Guidelines For Social Media Influencers, Explained January 20, 2023
- Do the online gaming rules proposed by India’s IT Ministry Eat Up States’ Powers? #NAMA January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login