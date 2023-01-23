Quick Take: Solutions, problems and collateral damage

A key problem with Indian tech regulation is that the government looks at everything with a Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Twitter lens, forgetting that there's a vast digital universe outside of them. Such policymaking cements the Big Tech dominance because they can afford the cost of compliance. The government often relents a little its initial hard stance in this negotiation, and Indian policy leads sell this as a win to their global bosses. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. The rest of the Internet becomes collateral damage because regulators, lawmakers and ministers often don't understand how the Internet works (or don't care about it). They feed the schadenfreude of some myopic citizens and startup founders, who don't realise that these policies can also be used against them. Also Read Quick Take: India’s New News Censorship Rule Is Undemocratic Quick Take: Open Data But Ensure Trust Quick Take: Is It A Bird, Is It A Plane, Is It A Game? This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

