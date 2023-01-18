The traditional business of news is calling truth to power: it's almost always the official version versus the news-reported version. It's how someone wants to portray what is happening versus how it actually is. The media is supposed to report the inconvenient truth. This is most important in a state of conflict: when soldiers cross a border and kill yours, both sides have their versions of events. With the latest changes to the IT Rules, the Indian government has given India's Press Information Bureau the power to determine what the truth is, and order social media platforms to censor news organisations. Online, the reach of a news story is dependent on social media platforms. If you don't see a link, what will you click on? Especially just over a year before national elections, this power being given to PIB is undemocratic.
News
Quick take: India’s new news censorship rule is undemocratic
The Indian government has given its press bureau the power to determine the ‘truth’ and impose censorship on news on social media
MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
