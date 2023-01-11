More Open Data, from public and private entities will benefit India's economy by enabling data driven decision-making for government and enterprises alike. To enable this, the Indian government must: (a) Create an environment of trust where companies aren't afraid of IP being forcefully taken by the government, so that they emulate PhonePe, Google and Uber in releasing data in public interest (b) Stop rejecting RTIs for data by default, unless sensitive (c) Release (not sell) more government data and ensure reliability (d) Ensure purpose limitation for data released, so that it isn't layered on top of personal data & cause discrimination. The operative word here is Trust. Especially for companies, the data they use represents the cost they have paid for learning: how users interact or what their preferences are, are often seen as business intelligence, and there's always going to be fear that competitors can benefit from this. The exercise undertaken by the Kris Gopalakrishnan Committee on Non Personal Data was a mistake and should not resurface. At the same time, government data should be trustworthy, and serve as a single source of truth: the government holds the largest repository of data, but even now, government departments that have access to this industry data are reticent about releasing it. Just take TRAI's monthly and quarterly data as an example: giving information about data consumption by state or district, as well as Avergae Revenue Per User data, as well as details of top websites visited -- all of which is…
Quick Take: Open Data but ensure trust
More open data will benefit India’s economy. But there are certain steps that the Indian govt needs to take to foster an environment of trust.
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
