Online gaming rules deadline extended to January 25

The deadline for sending feedback on the online gaming rules has been extended to January 25, 2023 as per a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Originally, comments on the draft amendments to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in relation to online gaming were to sent by January 17. However, the Ministry extended this deadline after making further changes to amendments dealing with “due diligence by an intermediary under rule 3(1)(b)(v).” The feedback can be submitted on: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/onlinegaming-rules/ What’s the sudden change? As per the changes, social media intermediaries, significant social media intermediaries and online gaming intermediaries have to ensure that users do not put information that - “deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any information which is patently false or misleading in nature but may reasonably be perceived as a fact” The falsity of any information will be determined by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). This information is likely to put news publications on guard as well since such censoring laws have a huge impact on digital news media. Also Read: · 5 Things That Are Wrong With India’s Proposal To ‘Curb Misinformation’ Online · Quick Take: India’s New News Censorship Rule Is Undemocratic · Reading List: Impact Of The Draft Online Gaming Rules · Report: A Closer Look At India’s Website Blocking Practices, And Everything…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.