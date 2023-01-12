It will soon be possible for international numbers to transact on the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) network, as per a circular by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). A deadline of April 30, 2023, has been set by the NPCI for members to comply with the guidelines. Successful implementation of this circular will allow non-resident Indians to link their international number to domestic bank accounts. The facility will be extended to 10 countries at first but more countries will be included in the “near future”. Why it matters: The move is likely to facilitate ease of payments offered by UPI to millions of Indians who are living abroad in the countries mentioned below. Many experts believe that NPCI’s decision will help broaden the popularity of the payment mechanism besides expanding the number of bank accounts linked to UPI. Which countries have been picked: The circular laid down the following countries that will be eligible for this facility— Singapore (+65) Australia (+61) Canada (+1) Hong Kong (+852) Oman (+968) Qatar (+974) USA (+1) Saudi Arabia (+966) United Arab Emirates (+971) United Kingdom (+44) What did the circular say: Here are some of the guidelines stipulated by the NPCI in its instructions:— The regulator said that member banks have to ensure that accounts are compliant with extant Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations before they are allowed to use this facility. It will be the responsibility of beneficiary banks to ensure that user accounts adhere…
News
NRIs can soon use UPI by linking their international number to domestic bank accounts
The move is likely to facilitate ease of payments offered by UPI to millions of Indians who are living abroad in the countries mentioned in the NPCI circular
Latest Headlines
- NRIs can soon use UPI by linking their international number to domestic bank accounts January 12, 2023
- Strike two for Google: NCLAT refuses interim relief to Google in anti-trust order January 12, 2023
- How Will India’s Proposed Self-Regulators Protect Online Gamers and Ensure Responsible Gaming? January 12, 2023
- The More Things Seem to Change, the More they Stay the Same: The Impact of India’s Proposed Online Gaming Rules January 12, 2023
- Here’s everything you need to know about WazirX’s report on its Proof of Reserves January 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login