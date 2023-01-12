wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Strike two for Google: NCLAT refuses interim relief to Google in anti-trust order

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has rejected Google’s appeal to stay a Rs. 936.44 crore penalty “for abusing its dominant position” in terms of Play Store policies

Published

What’s the news: Google seems to be on a “legal” losing streak as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) rejects yet another interim relief appeal from the tech giant. This time too Google’s grouse is against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for levying a ₹936.44 crore penalty “for abusing its dominant position” in terms of Play Store policies, reported Live Mint. On January 11, 2023, a Bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Alok Srivastava issued notices to the CCI and other respondents. It directed Google to deposit 10 percent of the fine before its registry in the next four weeks, as per the report. The matter will next be heard on April 17, 2023. This is now the second time this month that NCLAT has refused to stay a CCI order against Google, with the earlier one involving a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. What was the problematic policy? In October last year, Google was fined over ₹2,200 crore in two CCI rulings less than a week apart. On October 25,2022, Google received the first penalty of ₹936.44 crore for forcing software developers to use its in-app billing system. The CCI directed Google “to cease and desist” from unfair business practices and address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline. On November 1, 2022, Google put up an update on its help centre page stating, “Following the CCI's recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ