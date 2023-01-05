Microsoft May Launch ChatGPT-Enabled Bing Search; Should Google be worried?

Microsoft will reportedly integrate ChatGPT with Bing to answer search queries by users, The Information reported. This could help Bing users directly get answers to their queries by interacting with the search engine (just like you would text your friend) instead of the current approach where search results are merely displayed on the computer screen. What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT, created by the company Open AI, is a machine learning tool which uses artificial intelligence to not only answer your queries but also write fictional stories, poems and essays. You can ask it to 'write a leave application when you're sick' or to give you the 'list of 10 richest individuals in South Africa'. See an example below: How will this impact Google search? Google has over 92% market share in the search market whereas Bing has a share of just over 3%, according to Statcounter. It is the second most popular search engine but is far behind the top company in the market. The dominance of Google remains unchallenged in the search segment and this new initiative by Bing may not have any large-scale immediate impact. However, this partnership could open up doors to innovate new products and services that offer a better alternative than Google's products. It is important to note that there are several concerns with using ChatGPT—like the propagation of misinformation. Since only one answer is given to a question provided by the user, incorrect information may be passed on to a large number of users. Additionally,…

