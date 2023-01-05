Microsoft will reportedly integrate ChatGPT with Bing to answer search queries by users, The Information reported. This could help Bing users directly get answers to their queries by interacting with the search engine (just like you would text your friend) instead of the current approach where search results are merely displayed on the computer screen. What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT, created by the company Open AI, is a machine learning tool which uses artificial intelligence to not only answer your queries but also write fictional stories, poems and essays. You can ask it to 'write a leave application when you're sick' or to give you the 'list of 10 richest individuals in South Africa'. See an example below: How will this impact Google search? Google has over 92% market share in the search market whereas Bing has a share of just over 3%, according to Statcounter. It is the second most popular search engine but is far behind the top company in the market. The dominance of Google remains unchallenged in the search segment and this new initiative by Bing may not have any large-scale immediate impact. However, this partnership could open up doors to innovate new products and services that offer a better alternative than Google's products. It is important to note that there are several concerns with using ChatGPT—like the propagation of misinformation. Since only one answer is given to a question provided by the user, incorrect information may be passed on to a large number of users. Additionally,…
News
Microsoft May Launch ChatGPT-Enabled Bing Search; Should Google be worried?
Microsoft will reportedly integrate ChatGPT with Bing to directly answer users’ search queries by helping them interact with the search engine
Latest Headlines
- Microsoft May Launch ChatGPT-Enabled Bing Search; Should Google be worried? January 5, 2023
- Explained: Why in the world is India’s Telecom department using facial recognition on SIM users? January 5, 2023
- Here’s why you should worry about Railways’ recent confirmed data breach January 5, 2023
- Chhattisgarh Passes Law Banning Online and Offline Gambling: Here’s What to Know January 5, 2023
- Event Announcement: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, 13th Jan #Ad January 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login