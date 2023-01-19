🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Another governmental headache for digital media? The Indian government’s ill-conceived shenanigans reached their nadir as they mandated online platforms to not host content categorised as fake by its own fact-check unit housed under the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It is ironic that a unit which has been accused of bias for flagging posts critical of the government as ‘fake’ will now be responsible for which content stays online. Moreover, in the absence of guardrails, there is no clarity on who will keep a check on the unit itself. It is only a matter of time before the government sets up a department to evaluate posts before they go live on social media. But it is not the only instance where the state has tried to stymie digital media and its freedoms. We document five ways in which the state has curbed digital media freedoms in the past. [Read, 3 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Extension of last date for feedback: The deadline for sending feedback on the online gaming rules has been extended to January 25, 2023. Submit yours here. Biometrics, border tech, and human rights - The Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences and Just Tech and Migration Community are co-hosting a panel discussion on the implications of biometrics and other forms of border tech for mobility and migration controls on January…
MediaNama Daily: Work in Progress; Truth Tunnel Under Construction
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to gain new power with latest proposed amendments, panel discussion on biometrics use in migration control, and more.
