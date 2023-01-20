🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today How is Truecaller confronting its existential threat? Every Indian knows enough about the problem of spam calls at this point. It helps that we only receive like six calls every day. This happens if you are registered on TRAI’s do-not-disturb registry. Let’s not even talk about people who are not registered on it. The telecom watchdog (TRAI) is planning to come up with a measure which will compel all telecom networks to have a caller ID using KYC data. It means that we won’t really have any use for Truecaller, will we? The company has said that it would like to see the TRAI’s proposal converge so as to complement Truecaller’s users. Moreover, it is also slyly batting for a “non-mandated approach” which benefits Truecaller. The company has been largely appreciative of the proposal in its submission. We have covered what the company has said in its submission. Read this 3 minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Last call for comments: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on a “licensing framework and regulatory mechanism for submarine cable landing in India”. Comments are due by January 20th and counter-comments by February 3rd—both to be sent to advbbpa@trai.gov.in with jtadvbbpa-1@trai.gov.in cc'd. For further clarification/information, reach out to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Advisor for Broadband and Policy Analysis, at +91-11-23236119. Tech x6: If…
MediaNama Daily: To Having The Courage To Exist
Last call for comments on TRAI’s consultation paper, Big Tech increasing job cuts, tracking transparency trends, and more.
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
