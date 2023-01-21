wordpress blog stats
MediaNama Daily: OK Google, where’s the pity party at?

India’s apex court denies relief to Google, briefing call on tech policy in 2023 with MediaNama founder, and a roundup of global tech news

Published

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today India’s Supreme Court refuses to stay Google Android antitrust order The bad run for Google continues as India’s Supreme Court refused to stay the Android antitrust order. This was Google’s last attempt to get a stay after an appeal tribunal denied the same. Now, within the next week Google is expected to overhaul its Android OS and here’s what we, as consumers, can look out for: An option to set a search engine other than Google as default right from the device set up screen Other app stores like Samsung Galaxy Store on the Play Store No warning during side-loading of apps More versions of Android (a.k.a forks) developed by device manufacturers Having the option to uninstall preinstalled Google apps While countries around the world are going after Google, India’s order is by far the most damaging to the company. All hope is not lost for Google, however, as the company’s appeal is pending hearing before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). [Read, 2 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox.  🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Briefing Call: Join MediaNama founder, Nikhil Pahwa, on January 24, 2023, as he decodes India’s technology policy trends, and identify key patterns that will influence technology policy in 2023. Subscriber-members can register here to attend. Non-members can buy one-time passes here. Data Privacy Week: TROPT is organizing Data Privacy Week 2023 to explore, amplify, and…

Written By

