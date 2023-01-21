🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today India’s Supreme Court refuses to stay Google Android antitrust order The bad run for Google continues as India’s Supreme Court refused to stay the Android antitrust order. This was Google’s last attempt to get a stay after an appeal tribunal denied the same. Now, within the next week Google is expected to overhaul its Android OS and here’s what we, as consumers, can look out for: An option to set a search engine other than Google as default right from the device set up screen Other app stores like Samsung Galaxy Store on the Play Store No warning during side-loading of apps More versions of Android (a.k.a forks) developed by device manufacturers Having the option to uninstall preinstalled Google apps While countries around the world are going after Google, India’s order is by far the most damaging to the company. All hope is not lost for Google, however, as the company’s appeal is pending hearing before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). [Read, 2 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Briefing Call: Join MediaNama founder, Nikhil Pahwa, on January 24, 2023, as he decodes India’s technology policy trends, and identify key patterns that will influence technology policy in 2023. Subscriber-members can register here to attend. Non-members can buy one-time passes here. Data Privacy Week: TROPT is organizing Data Privacy Week 2023 to explore, amplify, and…
News
MediaNama Daily: OK Google, where’s the pity party at?
India’s apex court denies relief to Google, briefing call on tech policy in 2023 with MediaNama founder, and a roundup of global tech news
Latest Headlines
- MediaNama Daily: OK Google, where’s the pity party at? January 21, 2023
- India’s New Guidelines For Social Media Influencers, Explained January 20, 2023
- Do the online gaming rules proposed by India’s IT Ministry Eat Up States’ Powers? #NAMA January 20, 2023
- Explained: What is ChatGPT, and what it can and cannot do January 20, 2023
- Caller Identification May Put Journalists, Victims Of Abuse At Risk: New India Consumer Initiative January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login