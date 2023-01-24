🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today We don’t want bad PR The government revealed on Saturday that it has asked YouTube and Twitter to take down content related to PM Modi’s controversial documentary. However, this is not the first time a BBC documentary has bothered the Indian government. In 2015, the Indian government had worked hard on banning the BBC documentary on the Nirbhaya rape as well. This latest documentary —“India – The Modi Question” — talks about Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots in which over 1,000 people died. It has caused a Twitter storm and people are divided on the issue: some are hating on the government for resorting to censorship measures whereas others are condemning the documentary for ‘trying to divide’ the country and show it ‘in a bad light’. Unsurprisingly, the reason for blocking the documentary was that the government found it to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India”. [Read, 2 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Briefing Call: Join MediaNama founder, Nikhil Pahwa, today — January 24, 2023, as he decodes India’s technology policy trends, and identify key patterns that will influence technology policy in 2023. Subscriber-members can register here to attend. Non-members can buy one-time passes here. Decoding Startup Funding: Startup Accelerator Chamber of Commerce is holding a session on raising funding from angel investors on January 24, 2023, from 4 pm to…
News
MediaNama Daily: Indian government disagrees with ‘No such thing as bad PR’
Indian govt moves to scrub BBC documentary from the internet, and other top tech policy stories from India and around the world
