🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Five Reasons Why Google Believes India’s Android & Play Store Antitrust Orders Are Misguided https://giphy.com/gifs/news-joe-biden-because-its-national-security-Sw8tQpvKW2pcnorMYC After back-to-back setbacks at the appeal tribunal, Google decided to take its arguments to the public by publishing a blog post defending its Android and Play Store policies against the antitrust orders passed by India’s competition regulator. Some of the arguments put forth by the company were similar to what we explored earlier in terms of privacy harms and security risks that could arise to consumers and developers as a result of implementing the changes proposed in the two orders, but the company went as far as claiming that the orders pose a threat to national security (our government’s favourite catch-all phrase to defend any regulation). But despite taking a leaf out of the government’s own book, Google’s arguments appear to be falling on deaf ears as the Supreme Court today refused any interim stay as well. "Are you willing to place the same regime which has been put into place in Europe? You reflect on this and come back,” the judge said, posting the matter for hearing on January 18. Read our 3-minute summary of Google’s blog post here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Last day to have your say: The TRAI had released a consultation paper on mandatorily displaying caller IDs for each SIM user for receiving calls, and…
MediaNama Daily: Is this Google’s ‘warning’ or just a PR bluff?
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
