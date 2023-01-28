wordpress blog stats
MediaNama Daily: It’s not you, it’s your data

A master plan for creating a “golden record” of citizens, a deadline extension, Twitter’s God mode, Trump’s social media return & much more

Published

🥇If There's One Story To Read Today Falling for techno-utopia? Indian states' tryst with family database projects "In the last ten years or so, we've seen a completely lacklustre bureaucracy which has absolutely no imagination for creative solutions beyond databases. It's like they are creating a bridge without a river," says advocate Prasanna S, summing up the Indian state governments' obsession with data-based governance. The most recent experimentation is reliance on the State Family Database project for providing family IDs to all residents for maximum governance. The current master plan for creating a "golden record" of citizens, experts say, is an intrusive exercise to extract more information from people in order to provide welfare. Also, it comes with a promise of being the one "unique" proof of a person's existence, just like Aadhaar! As Indians are time and again made to choose between privacy and welfare, MediaNama attempts to decode the harms of the project on people's fundamental rights in the world's largest democracy. Read this 14-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox.  🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Improve your argument: A roundtable discussion on "Intermediary Classification in India" is being organised by The Quantum Hub and Centre for Policy Research on February 7, 2023. This is a hybrid event. Click here to register. Good old extensions: The IT Ministry extended the deadline for seeking stakeholders' views on the draft amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, till…

Written By

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

20 hours ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

