MediaNama Daily: Will this truth last forever?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today India’s Health Stack: Plans For “Single Source Of Truth” India is not only planning to centrally digitise health data of citizens but also to create an interoperable system for accessing and exchanging sensitive health data. Kiran Gopal of the National Health Authority said 1 in every 4 Indians have an ABHA number now and it aims to serve as the “single source of truth” going forward. This could lead to several problems, like – what will happen when wrong data is recorded and it needs to be corrected? What if wrong data becomes the single source of truth forever? And yes, we haven’t even started on the privacy concerns. This health stack will be accessible to several government departments and private entities upon request, and health data of patients can be misused for various purposes. Additionally, frequently sharing such sensitive data would also mean increased exposure to cybersecurity attacks. Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda For AI enthusiasts: Sphot’23 AI BizTech Conference is being held on 1st February at Sofitel BKC, Mumbai. The theme for this year's event is “Powering the Bharat Revolution with AI”. Click here to book your seat. Are you set up for wifi? Bharat Exhibitions in association with Broadband India Forum is organising the WiFi India Summit 2023 on 2nd February at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi. Register here…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.