MediaNama Daily: Can Matilda fight Miss Surveillance in school?

Binance bounces back, UNESCO’s global conference, political consensus for digital euro, and more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter now!

Published

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Treading the line between child protection and surveillance  Time and again, those working in the educational field have wondered which rights of children should be acknowledged and to what extent. With little progress in terms of a solution, surveillance mechanisms like CCTV cameras are being brought into schools. How are officials, parents and even children to navigate such uncharted waters? On one hand, children simply do not have the required agency to weigh in on their own surveillance—a severe violation of their fundamental rights. On the other hand, parents/ guardians cannot help but want to protect kids at the cost of basic privacy. With no law to fall back on, the judiciary and administrations at large are forced to simply employ a case-by-case basis to maintain the balance. Here’s a larger look at the status quo in schools. Read this 2-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox.  🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Tech, Cyber, Digital, & more: ITechLaw, Bengaluru, celebrates 50 years with International India Conference 2023 from January 18-20. A panel called ‘State Regulation of Online Gaming: Past time for change?’ will examine how gaming regulations at the state and central levels will interact, and their impact on the industry. Register now. It’s Yale: Join ‘Abrams Institute Conversations: What does "Freedom of Speech" Really Mean?’, organized by  Information Society Project at Yale Law School. Register here to attend it online…

Written By

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

