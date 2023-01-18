MediaNama Daily: Can Matilda fight Miss Surveillance in school?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Treading the line between child protection and surveillance Time and again, those working in the educational field have wondered which rights of children should be acknowledged and to what extent. With little progress in terms of a solution, surveillance mechanisms like CCTV cameras are being brought into schools. How are officials, parents and even children to navigate such uncharted waters? On one hand, children simply do not have the required agency to weigh in on their own surveillance—a severe violation of their fundamental rights. On the other hand, parents/ guardians cannot help but want to protect kids at the cost of basic privacy. With no law to fall back on, the judiciary and administrations at large are forced to simply employ a case-by-case basis to maintain the balance. Here’s a larger look at the status quo in schools. Read this 2-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Tech, Cyber, Digital, & more: ITechLaw, Bengaluru, celebrates 50 years with International India Conference 2023 from January 18-20. A panel called ‘State Regulation of Online Gaming: Past time for change?’ will examine how gaming regulations at the state and central levels will interact, and their impact on the industry. Register now. It’s Yale: Join ‘Abrams Institute Conversations: What does "Freedom of Speech" Really Mean?’, organized by Information Society Project at Yale Law School. Register here to attend it online…
