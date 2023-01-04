wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Here’s why we’re not convinced of Kolkata police’s need for 3,500 city-wide CCTV cameras

Pairing these CCTV cameras with artificial intelligence gives the government immense access and control over information, and of course, people

Published

What’s the news: Kolkata police will soon have eyes on every square kilometre of the city using CCTV cameras, reported the Millennium Post. As per the report, officials plan to install 3,500 CCTV cameras across the city with another 150 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to photograph vehicle registration plates. Police’s growing love for surveillance tech: Bought under the Nirbhaya project, most cameras will be installed in crowded places to ensure women’s safety. It’s worth questioning whether such widespread surveillance is required considering the latest National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) statistics present Kolkata as the safest city in India. Yet, police insists that such technology will help them maintain law and order and solve crimes. Deja vu anyone? If you’re wondering where you’ve heard this before, Hyderabad and Chennai police have used similar reasoning to use CCTV footage or even photograph innocent passers-by and run the media through facial recognition systems. Even Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister called on November 25, 2022 for facial recognition-based cameras “to curb street crime” even though the city already has CCTVs installed after the 26/11 attack. Yet Kolkata has no such previous history to justify such a widespread use of surveillance technology. Moreover, the city already has 25 active ANPR cameras across the city and around 2500 normal CCTV cameras. So why is the Kolkata police suddenly eager to cover “every square kilometre”? Why it matters: At the end of the day, CCTVs are the first step in creating a surveillance state. Depending…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

6 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ