What’s the news: After much ado, the Karnataka High Court has stayed the five percent cap on auto aggregators' commission charges recommended by the transport department, reported MoneyControl. Although no official statement has come from the companies so far, Uber spokespersons maintain that the company will require higher caps for a sustainable business model. As per MoneyControl, the court’s final decision will be announced on January 12, 2023. Court says consider all stakeholders: As per the report, Justice C. M. Poonacha took note of the aggregators’ calls for a higher commission cap and advised the transport department to review the rates considering the views of all stakeholders. The cap was first proposed on November 25, 2022. Meanwhile, an Uber spokesperson told MediaNama today that a commission rate as low as five percent may even lead the company to limit its area of operation. Why this matters: The commission rate has been an issue in Karnataka since the government’s attempt to ban auto rides offered by the likes of Uber, Ola, and Rapido for their exorbitant fees. Interestingly, while the companies are alarmed by this government move, the drivers employed by these platforms welcome the 5 percent cap. It appears that this time, the government regulations are impacting the folks higher up the ladder rather than the ground-level workers. With both the government and the workforce siding with lower fees, it’ll be interesting to see how these companies figure out a middle ground. Not to mention, the decision will likely have a…
News
Karnataka High Court Stays 5 Percent Cap on Cab Aggregator Fees: Who Does this Impact?
The court’s final decision on the debated fees charged by aggregators will be announced on January 12, 2023
Latest Headlines
- Karnataka High Court Stays 5 Percent Cap on Cab Aggregator Fees: Who Does this Impact? January 6, 2023
- Expect ‘gaslighting’ and ‘catfishing’ to be offences under upcoming Digital India Bill January 6, 2023
- Why Are Jio, Airtel, and PayTM Pushing For Indians’ Personal Data to be Stored in India? January 6, 2023
- WhatsApp blocked in your region? New proxy feature will help you bypass the block January 6, 2023
- Microsoft May Launch ChatGPT-Enabled Bing Search; Should Google be worried? January 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login