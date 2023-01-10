On 29th November 2022, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in telecommunication networks. This was in response to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) seeking TRAI's advice on the matter. In simple words, CNAP aims to bring a Truecaller-like feature for all telecom users – where a person receiving the call will automatically get to know the name of the person who is calling, and it will become hard (and maybe even impossible) to make anonymous calls. But why is this Truecaller-like system being introduced? In a written communication, the DoT told TRAI that introducing this caller-identification system will help protect subscribers from unknown and spam callers. Identification of the person who's calling will "empower" the person receiving the call to make an informed decision on whether she should pick up the call or not. And yes, the CNAP is not expected to collect data like Truecaller, which scans all your contacts. Other ways of identification and data collection (like KYC) may be used. Is not allowing anonymous calls a violation of users' privacy? If a blanket CNAP system is enforced, the caller (person making the call) will always have to give away her identification (her name). For instance, if someone calls an Amazon delivery agent for enquiry or a travel service for booking a holiday, the caller will have no option but to give up her identity even before the call is picked up. This will also…
Does the Government’s Proposed Caller Identification System Violate People’s Privacy?
The TRAI wants a Truecaller-like caller-verification system: does this mean goodbye to unknown calls, but also your privacy?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
