wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Update: How Government Blocked BBC’s Modi Documentary On YouTube, Twitter

While BBC had said earlier that it took down the documentary by itself, we now know that the government interceded to have it removed

Published

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is working hard on censoring the controversial documentary "India: The Modi Question" released by the BBC. The two-episode documentary was released on January 17, 2022. It talks about Modi's leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people died.  Using its emergency powers, the MIB issued directions to block multiple videos of the documentary uploaded on YouTube by third parties (not by the BBC), said Kanchan Gupta of the MIB. Not only that but these blocking directions were also issued for over 50 tweets with links to YouTube videos about the documentary as well. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, Gupta said.  Last week we reported that the BBC documentary was taken down from YouTube, not because of government interference but because the documentary was uploaded on YouTube without BBC's permission by random users. However, recent developments make it clear that the government has also asked YouTube and Twitter to censor this documentary.  Not a one-time blocking order: “YT has been instructed to block the video if uploaded again. @Twitter has been directed to block tweets linking video on other platforms,” Gupta said. This shows that the ministry has not just asked YouTube and Twitter to block certain tweets but to block a particular media content (documentary video/link) from ever being shared on their platforms. This ‘long-lasting’ form of censorship is worth noting from a free speech perspective.  Centre’s arguments for removing the documentary: Multiple ministries found that the documentary was “casting aspersions on the authority and credibility of Supreme Court of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ