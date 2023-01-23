The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is working hard on censoring the controversial documentary "India: The Modi Question" released by the BBC. The two-episode documentary was released on January 17, 2022. It talks about Modi's leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people died. Using its emergency powers, the MIB issued directions to block multiple videos of the documentary uploaded on YouTube by third parties (not by the BBC), said Kanchan Gupta of the MIB. Not only that but these blocking directions were also issued for over 50 tweets with links to YouTube videos about the documentary as well. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, Gupta said. Last week we reported that the BBC documentary was taken down from YouTube, not because of government interference but because the documentary was uploaded on YouTube without BBC's permission by random users. However, recent developments make it clear that the government has also asked YouTube and Twitter to censor this documentary. Not a one-time blocking order: “YT has been instructed to block the video if uploaded again. @Twitter has been directed to block tweets linking video on other platforms,” Gupta said. This shows that the ministry has not just asked YouTube and Twitter to block certain tweets but to block a particular media content (documentary video/link) from ever being shared on their platforms. This ‘long-lasting’ form of censorship is worth noting from a free speech perspective. Centre’s arguments for removing the documentary: Multiple ministries found that the documentary was “casting aspersions on the authority and credibility of Supreme Court of…
News
Update: How Government Blocked BBC’s Modi Documentary On YouTube, Twitter
While BBC had said earlier that it took down the documentary by itself, we now know that the government interceded to have it removed
Latest Headlines
- Update: How Government Blocked BBC’s Modi Documentary On YouTube, Twitter January 23, 2023
- Indian government is in favour of Big Tech sharing revenue with digital news publishers January 23, 2023
- The curious case of Indian police’s attitude towards drones January 23, 2023
- What do the telcos have to say about Indian telecom watchdog’s caller ID proposal? January 23, 2023
- Beware, Gaming Journalists; ChatGPT Has Quite A Lot to Say About Online Gaming in India January 23, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login