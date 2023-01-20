wordpress blog stats
India’s New Guidelines For Social Media Influencers, Explained

New guidelines prescribe how influencers endorsing products online should disclose it to consumers

Published

Celebrities should give disclaimers, even when endorsing their own products on social media, according to the new guidelines for social media influencer guidelines released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs at a press conference. It could mean that Hritik Roshan posting pictures in his own clothing brand HRX, or Riteish and Genalia talking about their company Imagine, which sells plant based meat, will have to give a disclaimer before posting of social media platforms. The logic behind this move is that although there might not be a direct exchange of money when an influencer is promoting their own brand, they will definitely benefit from it by way of increased sales, improved reputation etc, the Ministry explained during the press conference.  These guidelines were “released” by announcement at the said press conference on 20th January, 2022 by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. However, we couldn’t find these guidelines on the Ministry’s website while writing this story.  This story is entirely based on the information gathered through the press conference and the presentation that was shared in it.   The government launched 'endoresment know-hows' for influencers promoting products and services on social media.  Who has to make disclosures?  Any individual who has access to an audience and the power to affect their opinions or purchasing decisions has to make this disclosure. This not only includes celebrities and social media influencers, but also virtual influencers in the Metaverse.  When the disclosures need to be made?  Whenever there’s a material connection “between an advertiser and celebrity/influencer that…

