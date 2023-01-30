wordpress blog stats
India’s Health Stack: Plans for “Single Source Of Truth”

Without strong digital rights, sensitive personal health data of Indians may be used for unintended purposes like profiling of individuals.

Published

“…it is estimated that annually, around 6 billion health transactions take place. Our objective is to capture all of them digitally and provide that additional value added service with the support of the developer and the startup community,” said Kiran Gopal, director at the National Health Authority (NHA). He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023. In the same speech, he also said that over 30 crore people have been given their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers and more than 11 crore records have already been exchanged in this interface. That means about 1 in every 4 Indians has now been assigned an ABHA number, which allows easy sharing of your personal health data with corporates, hospitals, insurance companies, and more.  Some of the companies that have such integrations include SRL Diagnostics, Jio, Practo, PayTM, Edelwwiss Insurance, and eka.care, according to a presentation shared by Gopal. Other than that, DigiLocker, the government of Andhra Pradesh, Aarogya Setu, and the government of West Bengal also have integrations with the health stack.  FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. Interoperability is at its core Gopal said the government is working on making the health data of Indian citizens “interoperable”, which will also serve as a “single source of truth”. Here are the government’s future plans regarding the interoperability of health data: Interoperability of health data: Gopal said…

