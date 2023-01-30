“…it is estimated that annually, around 6 billion health transactions take place. Our objective is to capture all of them digitally and provide that additional value added service with the support of the developer and the startup community,” said Kiran Gopal, director at the National Health Authority (NHA). He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023. In the same speech, he also said that over 30 crore people have been given their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers and more than 11 crore records have already been exchanged in this interface. That means about 1 in every 4 Indians has now been assigned an ABHA number, which allows easy sharing of your personal health data with corporates, hospitals, insurance companies, and more. Some of the companies that have such integrations include SRL Diagnostics, Jio, Practo, PayTM, Edelwwiss Insurance, and eka.care, according to a presentation shared by Gopal. Other than that, DigiLocker, the government of Andhra Pradesh, Aarogya Setu, and the government of West Bengal also have integrations with the health stack. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. Interoperability is at its core Gopal said the government is working on making the health data of Indian citizens “interoperable”, which will also serve as a “single source of truth”. Here are the government’s future plans regarding the interoperability of health data: Interoperability of health data: Gopal said…
News
India’s Health Stack: Plans for “Single Source Of Truth”
Without strong digital rights, sensitive personal health data of Indians may be used for unintended purposes like profiling of individuals.
Latest Headlines
- India’s Health Stack: Plans for “Single Source Of Truth” January 30, 2023
- Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform January 30, 2023
- What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system? January 30, 2023
- Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 30, 2023
- Private Explosives Manufacturer Hired By Defence Ministry Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack January 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login