wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals

Each Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) consists of one chairperson and two whole-time members, who will serve for three-year terms.

Published

India's IT Ministry on January 28 established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021. The GACs will be headed by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and consist of the following members: GAC 1 Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs – Chairperson Ashutosh Shukla, Indian Police Service (Retired) – Whole-time member Sunil Soni, Former Chief General Manager and Chief Information Officer, Punjab National Bank – Whole-time member GAC 2:  Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary in charge of the Policy and Administration Division in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – Chairperson Commodore Sunil Kumar Gupta (Retired), Former Director (Personnel Services), Naval Head Quarters, Indian Navy – Whole-time member Kavindra Sharma, Former Vice President (Consulting), L&T Infotech Limited – Whole-time member GAC 3:  Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G and Joint Secretary rank officer in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology – Chairperson Sanjay Goel, Indian Railway Traffic Service (Retired) – Whole-time member Krishnagiri Ragothamarao Murali Mohan, Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IDBI Intech Limited – Whole-time member What role does the GAC play? Under the IT Rules, social media intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp are required to have a Grievance Officer to whom users may complain about any violation of the Rules. In case this Grievance Officer is not able to satisfactorily resolve the complaint, the user can now, within 30…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

3 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ