India's IT Ministry on January 28 established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021. The GACs will be headed by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and consist of the following members: GAC 1 Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs – Chairperson Ashutosh Shukla, Indian Police Service (Retired) – Whole-time member Sunil Soni, Former Chief General Manager and Chief Information Officer, Punjab National Bank – Whole-time member GAC 2: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary in charge of the Policy and Administration Division in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – Chairperson Commodore Sunil Kumar Gupta (Retired), Former Director (Personnel Services), Naval Head Quarters, Indian Navy – Whole-time member Kavindra Sharma, Former Vice President (Consulting), L&T Infotech Limited – Whole-time member GAC 3: Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G and Joint Secretary rank officer in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology – Chairperson Sanjay Goel, Indian Railway Traffic Service (Retired) – Whole-time member Krishnagiri Ragothamarao Murali Mohan, Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IDBI Intech Limited – Whole-time member What role does the GAC play? Under the IT Rules, social media intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp are required to have a Grievance Officer to whom users may complain about any violation of the Rules. In case this Grievance Officer is not able to satisfactorily resolve the complaint, the user can now, within 30…
News
India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals
Each Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) consists of one chairperson and two whole-time members, who will serve for three-year terms.
Latest Headlines
- Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform January 30, 2023
- What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system? January 30, 2023
- Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 30, 2023
- Private Explosives Manufacturer Hired By Defence Ministry Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack January 30, 2023
- India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals January 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login