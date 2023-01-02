What’s the news: Heeding the woes of spam call haters, Google Voice has introduced a ‘suspected spam caller’ labelling service for all its customers. The bigger question MediaNama is interested in is whether Google did so while considering India’s telecom watchdog’s consultation paper for the same, at least for its Indian audience. Spot the spam: To summarise a December 29, 2022 Workspace Updates blog, Google Voice will use artificial intelligence (AI) that identifies spam calls each month across its calling ecosystem to assign a “suspected spam caller” label. Users who see this label can confirm the suspicion of a ‘spam’ and have the call go directly to voicemail with call history entries directly in the spam folder. While there is no admin control for this feature, users will see this label only when their Filter Spam setting is disabled. Otherwise, all calls identified by Google as spam go to voicemail automatically. Still, the question remains: How is Google Voice doing this and is it in line with the suggestions made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)? TRAI’s paper on Caller Name Display: In November 2022, TRAI released a consultation paper that looked to identify callers and help users avoid spam calls from unregistered telemarketers. Among its focus were the following points: Is there a need to introduce the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) supplementary service in the telecommunication networks in India? Should the name identity information provided by telephone consumers in the Customer Acquisition Forms (CAFs) be used for the…
Google Voice introduces spam call labels and we have questions
