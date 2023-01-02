wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google Voice introduces spam call labels and we have questions

Google Voice introduces a ‘suspected spam caller’ labelling service but has it done so while considering India’s telecom watchdog’s consultation paper for the same?

Published

The new full screen caller ID on Truecaller's Android app

What’s the news: Heeding the woes of spam call haters, Google Voice has introduced a ‘suspected spam caller’ labelling service for all its customers. The bigger question MediaNama is interested in is whether Google did so while considering India’s telecom watchdog’s consultation paper for the same, at least for its Indian audience. Spot the spam: To summarise a December 29, 2022 Workspace Updates blog, Google Voice will use artificial intelligence (AI) that identifies spam calls each month across its calling ecosystem to assign a “suspected spam caller” label. Users who see this label can confirm the suspicion of a ‘spam’ and have the call go directly to voicemail with call history entries directly in the spam folder. While there is no admin control for this feature, users will see this label only when their Filter Spam setting is disabled. Otherwise, all calls identified by Google as spam go to voicemail automatically. Still, the question remains: How is Google Voice doing this and is it in line with the suggestions made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)? TRAI’s paper on Caller Name Display: In November 2022, TRAI released a consultation paper that looked to identify callers and help users avoid spam calls from unregistered telemarketers. Among its focus were the following points: Is there a need to introduce the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) supplementary service in the telecommunication networks in India? Should the name identity information provided by telephone consumers in the Customer Acquisition Forms (CAFs) be used for the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

4 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ