Why is Google not fully complying with India’s orders, MapmyIndia CEO asks

Is this Google’s plan to stall in complying with the competition regulator’s orders, by claiming these changes are ‘complex’?

Published

Google Android smartphone

"It is unfortunate that rather than comply fully in letter, in spirit, and in time, with the orders of the apex court of India, Google is still attempting to dilute and delay the outcome of the CCI investigation & directives and defy the order of the honourable Supreme Court," MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma told MediaNama, following Google's announcement that it will comply with the two antitrust orders issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Google's announcement indicated that the company will only be making some of the ordered changes to Android and Play Store and not all, and it also didn't provide a timeline for the same, prompting Verma's criticism. Why is Google not complying with all the directions: "Rather than follow all 10 directives of CCI [in the Android order], Google writes that they have informed CCI how they will comply - and listed out just a few points, and that too in the manner how Google wants to comply. Question is - why is Google not complying with all 10 directives? Given that CCI and SC have ruled against Google, how can Google defy," Verma asked. "Google could have simply written, 'Yes, we will comply in full with all 10 CCI directives, in time, and we will seek CCI’s confirmation that the changes we have made, meet their directives'. This is what is expected, and would be appreciated as a first step towards rectifying the damage created by Google’s 15 years of anti-competitive conduct," the MapmyIndia CEO added. Some…

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

2 hours ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

