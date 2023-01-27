"It is unfortunate that rather than comply fully in letter, in spirit, and in time, with the orders of the apex court of India, Google is still attempting to dilute and delay the outcome of the CCI investigation & directives and defy the order of the honourable Supreme Court," MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma told MediaNama, following Google's announcement that it will comply with the two antitrust orders issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Google's announcement indicated that the company will only be making some of the ordered changes to Android and Play Store and not all, and it also didn't provide a timeline for the same, prompting Verma's criticism. Why is Google not complying with all the directions: "Rather than follow all 10 directives of CCI [in the Android order], Google writes that they have informed CCI how they will comply - and listed out just a few points, and that too in the manner how Google wants to comply. Question is - why is Google not complying with all 10 directives? Given that CCI and SC have ruled against Google, how can Google defy," Verma asked. "Google could have simply written, 'Yes, we will comply in full with all 10 CCI directives, in time, and we will seek CCI’s confirmation that the changes we have made, meet their directives'. This is what is expected, and would be appreciated as a first step towards rectifying the damage created by Google’s 15 years of anti-competitive conduct," the MapmyIndia CEO added. Some…
Why is Google not fully complying with India’s orders, MapmyIndia CEO asks
Is this Google’s plan to stall in complying with the competition regulator’s orders, by claiming these changes are ‘complex’?
