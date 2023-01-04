An Indian tribunal on January 3 declined to give Google any interim relief from the Android antitrust order dealt by the country's competition watchdog in October, Reuters reported. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed this order on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to its Android ecosystem. Why does this matter: This is a significant setback for the company because the order requires Google to make significant changes to Android and pay a penalty of ₹1338 crores (~$162 million) by January 19. Some of the notable changes the company has to make include not preinstalling Google apps on Android, allowing the listing of other app stores on Play Store, and allowing users to set another search engine as default right from the device set-up screen. Google stated last month that it is appealing the CCI order because the order "presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices." What did the tribunal say: During the appeal hearing at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Google's counsel repeatedly pushed for putting the decision on hold or extending the date of implementation while the appeal is being considered, Reuters reported. The tribunal, however, did not agree, noting that it is "of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the report added. Google has also been ordered to deposit 10% of the penalty, which is around…
News
Google denied relief in India’s Android antitrust ruling; competition regulator accused of plagiarising order
This is a significant setback for Google but if its allegations against the Competition Commission of India are true, it could damage CCI’s prospects in the appeal.
Latest Headlines
- Google denied relief in India’s Android antitrust ruling; competition regulator accused of plagiarising order January 4, 2023
- “A Farrago of Confusing and Contradictory Provisions”: Jay Sayta’s 5 Concerns with India’s Online Gaming Rules January 4, 2023
- Here’s why we’re not convinced of Kolkata police’s need for 3,500 city-wide CCTV cameras January 4, 2023
- Twitter Will Soon Expand Political Advertising On Its Platform After Banning It In 2019 January 4, 2023
- Here are the eight major issues with India’s proposed online gaming rules January 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login