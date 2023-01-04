wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google denied relief in India’s Android antitrust ruling; competition regulator accused of plagiarising order

This is a significant setback for Google but if its allegations against the Competition Commission of India are true, it could damage CCI’s prospects in the appeal.

Published

An Indian tribunal on January 3 declined to give Google any interim relief from the Android antitrust order dealt by the country's competition watchdog in October, Reuters reported. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed this order on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to its Android ecosystem. Why does this matter: This is a significant setback for the company because the order requires Google to make significant changes to Android and pay a penalty of ₹1338 crores (~$162 million) by January 19. Some of the notable changes the company has to make include not preinstalling Google apps on Android, allowing the listing of other app stores on Play Store, and allowing users to set another search engine as default right from the device set-up screen. Google stated last month that it is appealing the CCI order because the order "presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices." What did the tribunal say: During the appeal hearing at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Google's counsel repeatedly pushed for putting the decision on hold or extending the date of implementation while the appeal is being considered, Reuters reported. The tribunal, however, did not agree, noting that it is "of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the report added. Google has also been ordered to deposit 10% of the penalty, which is around…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

6 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ