Google denied relief in India’s Android antitrust ruling; competition regulator accused of plagiarising order

An Indian tribunal on January 3 declined to give Google any interim relief from the Android antitrust order dealt by the country's competition watchdog in October, Reuters reported. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed this order on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to its Android ecosystem. Why does this matter: This is a significant setback for the company because the order requires Google to make significant changes to Android and pay a penalty of ₹1338 crores (~$162 million) by January 19. Some of the notable changes the company has to make include not preinstalling Google apps on Android, allowing the listing of other app stores on Play Store, and allowing users to set another search engine as default right from the device set-up screen. Google stated last month that it is appealing the CCI order because the order "presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices." What did the tribunal say: During the appeal hearing at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Google's counsel repeatedly pushed for putting the decision on hold or extending the date of implementation while the appeal is being considered, Reuters reported. The tribunal, however, did not agree, noting that it is "of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the report added. Google has also been ordered to deposit 10% of the penalty, which is around…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.