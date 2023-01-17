India's Supreme Court on January 17 refused to grant Google a stay in the antitrust order issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which requires the company to make changes to its Android operating system, LiveLaw reported. At the hearing, CCI's counsel suggested that Google is treating Indian consumers differently from European consumers, to which the court asked Google to clarify if the company will adopt the same policies for India as it has done in Europe. "Are you then willing to place [the] same regime which has been put into place in Europe? You reflect on this and come back," the court remarked, scheduling the matter for its next hearing on January 18. The court was hearing Google’s appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order dated January 3, which refused to grant interim relief from the CCI order. Why does this matter: The CCI order requires Google to make significant changes to its Android policies by January 19, which is only two days away. Failure to get a stay from the Supreme Court will deal a huge blow to Google. More importantly, Supreme Court's suggestion that Google should be ready to implement the same policies it has in Europe in India could be a setback for the company as it has made significant compromises in Europe to both Android and Play Store policies to appease the regulators there. What did CCI submit to the Supreme Court? Google adopting different standards in Europe and India: CCI told the…
News
Will you follow same Android policies in India as in Europe, Supreme Court asks Google
India’s Supreme Court refused to grant Google a stay in the antirust order issued by CCI. It will hear the matter next on January 18.
Latest Headlines
- Will you follow same Android policies in India as in Europe, Supreme Court asks Google January 17, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Is this Google’s ‘warning’ or just a PR bluff? January 17, 2023
- How big is online gaming in India and which states and cities top the charts? January 16, 2023
- Tech Policy in 2023: Apply to attend our Briefing by Nikhil Pahwa January 16, 2023
- Why is the EU asking Big Tech and telcos to submit their investment plans? January 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login