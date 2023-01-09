Google on January 7 filed an appeal at India's Supreme Court to block an antitrust order dealt by the country's competition regulator, Economic Times reported. The company will likely ask for an urgent hearing this week, the report added, but a date is yet to be fixed. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed an antitrust order on Google in October last year for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to its Android ecosystem. Google had last week appealed the order at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), but the tribunal denied any interim relief, forcing Google to approach the Supreme Court. Google is claiming that the tribunal's order is "completely ambiguous and unsustainable as the direction for deposit of 10% of the penalty amount did not grant any interim protection against the other directions issued by the CCI," the ET report stated. Why does this matter: If Google is not granted any relief at the Supreme Court, the company will have to make some extensive changes to its Android policies by January 18, such as: No forced pre-installation of Google apps like Google Maps, Search, Chrome, etc. Allow users to set other search engines like Bing as default at the device setup stage Allow listing of other app stores on the Play Store No restrictions on side-loading i.e. allowing users to download apps from outside app stores, such as from a browser, without showing them warnings or making it difficult in some way No disincentivising Android forks i.e.…
News
Google challenges India’s Android antitrust order at the Supreme Court
Google has filed an appeal at India’s Supreme Court to block an antitrust order dealt by the Competition Commission of India.
Latest Headlines
- Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad January 9, 2023
- Google challenges India’s Android antitrust order at the Supreme Court January 9, 2023
- Quick Take: Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it a game? January 9, 2023
- People’s biometric data with a private firm in Chennai poses the risk of identity theft January 7, 2023
- Explainer: Learn about Chennai’s Mega City Policing a.k.a. ‘Surveillance’ Project January 6, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login