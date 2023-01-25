Here’s why gig workers are eagerly awaiting Rajasthan’s Budget session

What’s the news: Hundreds of gig workers gathered for a convention at Durga Marriage Garden, Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 24, 2023, to voice social security demands in light of the on-going State Budget session, said the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT). As per a press release reviewed by MediaNama, app-based workers from online platforms like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Rapido, Urban Company gathered to demand the following: Social and economic security of gig and platform workers should be ensured. Social security should be based on levy on every transaction. Strict laws should be made soon to regulate the aggregator companies. A tripartite Board should be constituted for gig and platform workers immediately. Nikhil Dey, a well-known social worker, associated with the Right To Information and various other rights-based movements, said that these would be a part of their earnings. “If this law is made, it will become an example not only for the state and the country, but also for the entire world,” said Dey. [caption id="attachment_177277" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Gig workers gather at Durga Garden in Jaipur | IFAT[/caption] Why it matters: In December 2022, the Hindustan Times reported that the Rajasthan government plans to introduce a law to protect the rights of gig workers and make them beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes during this year’s budget session. This decision was taken after the government took a sample survey of workers that showed they enjoyed no job security or health insurance. To the workers, who have persistently…

