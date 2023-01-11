In a continuing saga of financial scams in India, a latest Twitter thread by a Ghaziabad resident revealed how she was almost duped into making a transaction of Rs. 95,499 to the person on the other side of a WhatsApp call. The fraud comprised of people posing as FedEx customer service executives, Mumbai police officers, and also involved fake documents and identity card. Geetika Rustagi, who detailed out the incident on Twitter, shared that it all started when she received a call on January 10 from a person posing as FedEx customer service agent. This caller tricked her into believing that she was party to a serious criminal investigation by the Mumbai police. The investigation was related to a bag, apparently attached to Rustagi’s Aadhaar, which was being transported from Mumbai to Taiwan and included questionable items. The bogus police officer then tried convincing her to send money to their account for further investigation into the ‘money laundering’ accounts which was created using her Aadhaar details. Notably, Rustagi mentioned that she neither stays in Mumbai, nor did she send any parcel through FedEx. JANHIT MEIN JAARI - HOW I ALMOST GOT SCAMMED - #Jamtara Real Life Incident. #threadstory Today morning at around 09:45 AM, I got a call from 964675397 'FedEx' customer care saying a package attached to my Aadhar ID had been flagged because it contained illegal items. (1/n) — Geetika Rustagi (@geetiga) January 10, 2023 Why it matters? Of the total 52, 974 cybercrime incidents reported in…
News
Scam Alert: Ghaziabad resident almost duped into sending 95k to fake police officer
The fraud, comprising of people posing as FedEx customer service executives and Mumbai police officers, highlights the importance of documentation of such financial crimes.
Latest Headlines
- Scam Alert: Ghaziabad resident almost duped into sending 95k to fake police officer January 11, 2023
- Quick Take: Open Data but ensure trust January 11, 2023
- How facial recognition surveillance tactics led this Hyderabad resident to hold back on his freedoms January 10, 2023
- Two men assaulted Uber woman driver in Delhi: Here’s What Happened January 10, 2023
- Does the Government’s Proposed Caller Identification System Violate People’s Privacy? January 10, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login