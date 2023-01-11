wordpress blog stats
Scam Alert: Ghaziabad resident almost duped into sending 95k to fake police officer

The fraud, comprising of people posing as FedEx customer service executives and Mumbai police officers, highlights the importance of documentation of such financial crimes.

Published

In a continuing saga of financial scams in India, a latest Twitter thread by a Ghaziabad resident revealed how she was almost duped into making a transaction of Rs. 95,499 to the person on the other side of a WhatsApp call. The fraud comprised of people posing as FedEx customer service executives, Mumbai police officers, and also involved fake documents and identity card. Geetika Rustagi, who detailed out the incident on Twitter, shared that it all started when she received a call on January 10 from a person posing as FedEx customer service agent. This caller tricked her into believing that she was party to a serious criminal investigation by the Mumbai police. The investigation was related to a bag, apparently attached to Rustagi's Aadhaar, which was being transported from Mumbai to Taiwan and included questionable items. The bogus police officer then tried convincing her to send money to their account for further investigation into the 'money laundering' accounts which was created using her Aadhaar details. Notably, Rustagi mentioned that she neither stays in Mumbai, nor did she send any parcel through FedEx.   JANHIT MEIN JAARI - HOW I ALMOST GOT SCAMMED - #Jamtara Real Life Incident. #threadstory Today morning at around 09:45 AM, I got a call from 964675397 'FedEx' customer care saying a package attached to my Aadhar ID had been flagged because it contained illegal items. (1/n) — Geetika Rustagi (@geetiga) January 10, 2023 Why it matters? Of the total 52, 974 cybercrime incidents reported in…

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

