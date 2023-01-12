Final Call: Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, 13th Jan #Ad

We’ve confirmed 120+ attendees for our event on the draft online gaming rules in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we unpack issues around legal definitions, self-regulation of the industry, consumer protection measures and discuss the way forward with key stakeholders from this domain. Apply to attend here There are limited seats available, and the form will close shortly. IMPACT OF THE DRAFT ONLINE GAMING RULES Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023 Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi We also published a reading list on MediaNama AGENDA 12:30-01:30 PM | Lunch & Check-in 01:30-02:15 PM | Legality and the definitions of gaming and gambling, w/ Jay Sayta (Lawyer) 02:15-03:00 PM | Impact on the online gaming industry and distribution, w/ Dhruv Garg (AIGF) 03:00-03:45 PM | Self-regulation of the online gaming industry, w/ Vivan Sharan (Koan Advisory Group) 03:45-04:30 PM | Consumer protection measures, w/ Neelanjana Sharma (CUTS) and Aditya Kumar (NKR Law Offices) We have confirmed participants from European Business & Technology Centre, Zebra Technologies, Esports Players Welfare Association, Hasgeek, Saikrishna & Associates, TMT Law Practice, Fabzen Technologies, Com First, SFLC.in, Hero, Wingify, Hike, nCore, Newslaundry, JSA, CCG-NLUD, Games24x7, The Dialogue, UK India Business Council, Disney Star, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, ABP Network, British High Commission, KSA, Business Standard, X-Cel Broadcast, Inshorts, The Ken, Reverse Media, Symbiosis Law School, Saraf & Partners, Synergia Legal, Junglee Games, Astrum, Bemobi, Zupee, AICC Research Department, Christ University, Prosus, The Quantum Hub, NASSCOM, CIS, The Hindu, Gameskraft Technologies, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, 99Games, Koan…
