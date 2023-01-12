wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Final Call: Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, 13th Jan #Ad

Published

We’ve confirmed 120+ attendees for our event on the draft online gaming rules in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we unpack issues around legal definitions, self-regulation of the industry, consumer protection measures and discuss the way forward with key stakeholders from this domain. Apply to attend here There are limited seats available, and the form will close shortly. IMPACT OF THE DRAFT ONLINE GAMING RULES Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023 Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi We also published a reading list on MediaNama AGENDA 12:30-01:30 PM | Lunch & Check-in 01:30-02:15 PM | Legality and the definitions of gaming and gambling, w/ Jay Sayta (Lawyer) 02:15-03:00 PM | Impact on the online gaming industry and distribution, w/ Dhruv Garg (AIGF) 03:00-03:45 PM | Self-regulation of the online gaming industry, w/ Vivan Sharan (Koan Advisory Group) 03:45-04:30 PM | Consumer protection measures, w/ Neelanjana Sharma (CUTS) and Aditya Kumar (NKR Law Offices) We have confirmed participants from European Business & Technology Centre, Zebra Technologies, Esports Players Welfare Association, Hasgeek, Saikrishna & Associates, TMT Law Practice, Fabzen Technologies, Com First, SFLC.in, Hero, Wingify, Hike, nCore, Newslaundry, JSA, CCG-NLUD, Games24x7, The Dialogue, UK India Business Council, Disney Star, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, ABP Network, British High Commission, KSA, Business Standard, X-Cel Broadcast, Inshorts, The Ken, Reverse Media, Symbiosis Law School, Saraf & Partners, Synergia Legal, Junglee Games, Astrum, Bemobi, Zupee, AICC Research Department, Christ University, Prosus, The Quantum Hub, NASSCOM, CIS, The Hindu, Gameskraft Technologies, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, 99Games, Koan…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ