ChatGPT's ability to generate human-like text has taken the world by surprise. Although it has an overwhelming number of positive use cases, it has, most recently, gained infamy for being used by students to cheat in school. As a result, even as it continues to be a research preview chatbot, calls for regulations have started coming in. Here's a primer on what ChatGPT is, its origins, ownership, strengths, weaknesses, and more. What is ChatGPT: ChatGPT-3 is a language generation model developed by OpenAI. It was launched in November 2022, and is widely considered the most advanced AI model for language generation. It has been trained on a diverse dataset that includes web pages, books, articles, and other types of texts. The origins: The history of ChatGPT-3 begins with its predecessor, GPT-2, which was released in 2019. GPT-2 was a significant improvement over its predecessor, GPT, in terms of both the size of the model and the quality of the generated text. However, GPT-2 also raised concerns about its potential misuse, such as the generation of fake news. As a result, OpenAI decided to release a smaller version of the model, called GPT-2 "small," and to not release the full model to the public. Who owns ChatGPT-3: ChatGPT-3 is developed and owned by OpenAI, a private research company based in San Francisco. The company was founded in 2015 by a group of entrepreneurs and researchers, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Ilya Sutskever. What can ChatGPT do: It can perform a wide variety…
News
Explained: What is ChatGPT, and what it can and cannot do
Here’s a primer on what OpenAI’s ChatGPT is — its origins, ownership, strengths, weaknesses, and more
Latest Headlines
- Explained: What is ChatGPT, and what it can and cannot do January 20, 2023
- Caller Identification May Put Journalists, Victims Of Abuse At Risk: New India Consumer Initiative January 20, 2023
- Why is the IAMAI concerned about Indian telecom watchdog’s Caller ID proposal? January 20, 2023
- Facebook ‘most hated’ social media platform across the world, says Surfshark January 20, 2023
- Verify Age Before Viewing Porn Websites: Proposed US State Bill January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login