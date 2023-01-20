wordpress blog stats
Explained: What is ChatGPT, and what it can and cannot do

Here’s a primer on what OpenAI’s ChatGPT is — its origins, ownership, strengths, weaknesses, and more

Published

ChatGPT's ability to generate human-like text has taken the world by surprise. Although it has an overwhelming number of positive use cases, it has, most recently, gained infamy for being used by students to cheat in school. As a result, even as it continues to be a research preview chatbot, calls for regulations have started coming in. Here's a primer on what ChatGPT is, its origins, ownership, strengths, weaknesses, and more. What is ChatGPT: ChatGPT-3 is a language generation model developed by OpenAI. It was launched in November 2022, and is widely considered the most advanced AI model for language generation. It has been trained on a diverse dataset that includes web pages, books, articles, and other types of texts. The origins: The history of ChatGPT-3 begins with its predecessor, GPT-2, which was released in 2019. GPT-2 was a significant improvement over its predecessor, GPT, in terms of both the size of the model and the quality of the generated text. However, GPT-2 also raised concerns about its potential misuse, such as the generation of fake news. As a result, OpenAI decided to release a smaller version of the model, called GPT-2 "small," and to not release the full model to the public. Who owns ChatGPT-3: ChatGPT-3 is developed and owned by OpenAI, a private research company based in San Francisco. The company was founded in 2015 by a group of entrepreneurs and researchers, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Ilya Sutskever. What can ChatGPT do: It can perform a wide variety…

