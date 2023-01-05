Explained: Why in the world is India’s Telecom department using facial recognition on SIM users?

Some time ago, MediaNama talked about how the Haryana police deactivated 983 fraud SIM cards sextortion, ATM fraud and other crimes. The technology used by them is called the ‘Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom Sim Subscriber Verification - ASTR.’ This mouthful of a name, despite its confusing acronym, gives you a rough idea of how the tool is used. And yet obviously, where there’s facial recognition, there arise questions about privacy and personal data safeguards. So, for the uninitiated, here’s a short explainer on ASTR and the concerns associated with it. What is ASTR? Created specifically to address problems of SIM-card fraud, ASTR was conceptualised and implemented by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Haryana LSA unit “to carry out 100% mobile subscriber verification”. How does it work? The system uses subscriber images provided by the Telecom Subscriber Providers (TSPs) as per DoT instructions and compares the same to groups of similar images using facial recognition. It also compares other details available in the database to confirm any cases of forged documents or duplication of SIM card registrations under different names, guardian name, date of birth or any other KYC parameter. Basically, the flow chart works like this: Run all subscriber images through ASTR’s facial recognition mechanism until you get a match Use fuzzy logic for finding a unique set of names Oh, what is fuzzy logic? According to an explainer video released by DoT authorities, “fuzzy logic is a science of approximate string matching”. Using this,…

