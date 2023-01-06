wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Expect ‘gaslighting’ and ‘catfishing’ to be offences under upcoming Digital India Bill

Bringing in a law that addresses modern harms in the internet space is currently on the agenda of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Published

Cyberbullying of children, identity theft, gaslighting, doxxing, impersonation and catfishing are some of the online offences likely to be penalized in the upcoming Digital India Bill, according to a report by the Indian Express. Bringing in a law that addresses modern harms in the internet space is currently on the agenda of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). While cyberbullying and identity theft are commonly discussed cybercrimes, catfishing is a term mainly related to the online dating world, wherein a user creates a false identity or a deceptive persona on a platform to convince another user into forming a relationship with them. Impersonation means stealing someone’s profile picture and creating a fake account under their name, similar to identity theft. Gaslighting in an online platform essentially means misleading someone and making them question their own understanding or instincts. Doxxing refers to the act of revealing someone’s identifiable information on the internet with malicious intentions. The said law is meant to replace the Information Technology Act 2000, established during the pre-social media era and caters mainly to real-world offences. According to the Indian Express report, the government has reached out to more than 200 young people and parents to deliberate upon the nature of these harms. The ministry is also planning to make clear distinctions between various online intermediaries such as social media, e-commerce sites, fact-checking and AI-based platforms in the Digital India Bill. It is also likely to introduce a separate regulator for the digital space, which will…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ