Event Announcement: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, 13th Jan #Ad

Apply to attend our discussion on India’s new draft rules for online gaming in Delhi on January 13th, 2023

Published

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion in Delhi on the draft online gaming rules introduced through amendments to the IT Rules, 2021.

Event: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules
Date: January 13 (Friday), 2023
Venue: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Please apply to attend here.

This is an invite-only event with limited capacity, so you’ll have to register to attend. We’ll be publishing an agenda and a reading list on MediaNama shortly.

Why we’re doing this discussion

It’s no secret that India’s gaming and gambling regulations are a convoluted, complex mess. These rules are a first attempt at untying that knot to ease regulatory conflicts and strengthen the future of India’s online gaming industry. The question is: how well do the rules address the weaknesses of regulation past? 

At this event, we’ll unpack the strengths of the rules and where they can improve. You’ll learn and debate with top industry leaders on questions like: 

  1. What types of platforms and services do these rules regulate, and what’s left unaddressed?
  2. How will the government’s power to notify any game as an “online game” impact the industry? Is this power excessive?
  3. What changes must online gaming platforms make to comply with these rules? What restrictions do they create for online gaming platforms? Do the rules affect smaller gaming platforms?
  4. What impact do the rules have on online advertising of casual gaming, real money gaming, esports and gambling?
  5. How will these rules impact restrictions placed on online real-money gaming by app stores?
  6. What can states regulate after these rules are passed? Can state law override national rules or vice versa?
  7. What kind of gaming platforms are publishers, and what kind are intermediaries? Will online gaming intermediaries be treated as social media intermediaries?
  8. How do the rules guarantee the independence of self-regulatory bodies?
  9. How do the rules protect citizens from harms like addiction and financial loss?
  10. Have the rules done enough to tackle offshore betting platforms used by Indian netizens?

Do check our in-depth reportage on the rules and India’s gaming and gambling regulations at large. 

We’re looking at a gathering of 80-100 people and an audience of technology and regulatory executives from gaming companies, research organisations, think tanks, law firms, internet businesses and startups, among others.

This is an invite-only discussion, don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions, in the application form.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by January 12.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

