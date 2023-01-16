We missed this earlier It is likely that Big Tech and telecom companies based in the European Union (EU) may have to submit their plans related to their investment outlay and cloud infrastructure to the European Commission (EC), according to a report in Reuters. The questions will revolve around how the companies plan to invest, what will they be investing in, and if there is a gap in investment, the report added. The commission intends to ask for plans before it rolls out legislation which will compel Big Tech companies to pay for network costs, as per Reuters. Why it matters: The report indicates that Europe is moving ahead with its plan to levy an interconnection fee on Big Tech companies after floating the idea in 2022. It is a matter of concern as the proposal is detrimental to a free and open internet and threatens net neutrality protections. What else do we know: It is being suggested that the EC wants to understand the relationship between telcos and companies like Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, etc. through this move. Furthermore, the report said that companies will be expected to share their views on a shift into cloud infrastructure and the attendant investments. The motive behind this measure is to ensure that the debate goes beyond spending on cables and towers, Reuters reported. Understanding Sending Party Pays: The proposal can be understood with the help of ‘Sending Party Pays‘ which argues that it should always be the sending party network (a company…
News
Why is the EU asking Big Tech and telcos to submit their investment plans?
The EU commission intends to ask for plans before rolling out legislation to compel Big Tech companies to pay for network costs
Latest Headlines
- Why is the EU asking Big Tech and telcos to submit their investment plans? January 16, 2023
- 5 reasons why Google believes India’s Android & Play Store antitrust orders are misguided January 16, 2023
- Government Should Clearly Differentiate ‘Online Games’ From E-sports: E-sports Players January 16, 2023
- Why Tamil Nadu govt must reconsider its move mandating Aadhaar for schemes: Internet Freedom Foundation January 16, 2023
- Report: A closer look at India’s website blocking practices, and everything that’s wrong with it January 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login