wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Why is the EU asking Big Tech and telcos to submit their investment plans?

The EU commission intends to ask for plans before rolling out legislation to compel Big Tech companies to pay for network costs

Published

We missed this earlier It is likely that Big Tech and telecom companies based in the European Union (EU) may have to submit their plans related to their investment outlay and cloud infrastructure to the European Commission (EC), according to a report in Reuters. The questions will revolve around how the companies plan to invest, what will they be investing in, and if there is a gap in investment, the report added. The commission intends to ask for plans before it rolls out legislation which will compel Big Tech companies to pay for network costs, as per Reuters. Why it matters: The report indicates that Europe is moving ahead with its plan to levy an interconnection fee on Big Tech companies after floating the idea in 2022. It is a matter of concern as the proposal is detrimental to a free and open internet and threatens net neutrality protections. What else do we know: It is being suggested that the EC wants to understand the relationship between telcos and companies like Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, etc. through this move. Furthermore, the report said that companies will be expected to share their views on a shift into cloud infrastructure and the attendant investments. The motive behind this measure is to ensure that the debate goes beyond spending on cables and towers, Reuters reported. Understanding Sending Party Pays: The proposal can be understood with the help of ‘Sending Party Pays‘ which argues that it should always be the sending party network (a company…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ