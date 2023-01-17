Highlighting the failure of a self-regulatory mechanism to control unfair trade practices by Ed-Tech companies in India, Member of Parliament Karti P Chidambaram has advised the government to re-think the current “fragmented approach” towards the regulation of Ed-Tech. The lawmaker, in his letter to the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, has urged the government to “consult a host of stakeholders such as Ed-Tech industry watchers, experts in the field of consumer rights, data protection, labour rights among others and bring about a comprehensive and clearly laid out regulatory mechanism for the industry” as a departure from the present self-regulatory method. Chidambaram particularly raised doubts about the self-regulatory way of the Ed-Tech industry, which he reiterates, is failing to address misleading advertising, mis-selling, aggressive marketing, predatory lending and misuse of automatic debit and transfers by Ed-Tech majors. He has also called out the government’s collaboration with “dubious” firms, such as NITI Aayog’s partnership with Byju’s on the Aspirational Districts Programme, at a time when these companies are facing serious allegations with respect to their business conduct. Points raised by Karti P Chidambaram in the letter: The letter terms Ed-Tech companies as “profit-mongering giants”, which are “operating on a business model built around exploitative work culture, demanding employees to intentionally profile, pursue and pressurise children and parents from low-income backgrounds into buying their courses”. The lawmaker informs that as per the latest data on ConsumerComplaints.in, Byju’s has not resolved 63 percent of the total 3,800 complaints against it and Simplilearn has 52…
Self-regulation failing to control unfair trade practices by Ed-Tech: Karti P Chidambaram
In his letter to the Minister of Education, MP Karti P Chidambaram advises the government to re-think the current “fragmented approach” towards the regulation of Ed-Tech.
