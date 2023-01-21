wordpress blog stats
Looking Back At The 2022 Guidelines For Misleading Advertisements

The government doesn’t want kids to watch a lot of advertisements promoting ‘junk food’, but what all is included in this definition?

Published

This story earlier said that the government's guidelines asking advertisers not to target children for junk food ads were released in 2023, but they were actually from 2022. This changed the context of the story as well. We have made several changes in the story to reflect the same (on 21 January, 2023 at 4:22 pm). The author sincerely apologises for the mistake. The consumer affairs ministry released the "Endorsement Know-Hows" for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on January 20, 2023. In that light, we look back at three important provisions from the previously released 2022 guidelines on misleading advertisements and endorsements, which applied to all, print, broadcast, and internet ads: No chips for children: Millennials will remember watching a lot of Lays chips ads when they were growing up, which got so many of them 'addicted' to it (for better or for worse). But the government's 2022 guidelines asked companies not to target junk food ads towards children. "An advertisement for junk foods, including chips, carbonated beverages and such other snacks and drinks shall not be advertised during a program meant for children or on a channel meant exclusively for children," the guidelines said. Prohibition of surrogate advertising: The government tried to restrict surrogate advertising, which is usually carried out by alcohol and tobacco brands, but we all know how common such ads are on various forms of media. The rules said, "No surrogate advertisement or indirect advertisement shall be made for goods or services whose advertising is otherwise prohibited or restricted by law…

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy.

