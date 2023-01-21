wordpress blog stats
Don’t Advertise Junk Food To Children, says Indian Government’s Ad guidelines

The government doesn’t want kids to watch a lot of advertisements promoting ‘junk food’, but what all is included in this definition?

Published

Millennials will remember watching a lot of Lays chips ads when they were growing up, which got so many of them 'addicted' to it (for better or for worse). But it seems like now, the government doesn't want children to watch a lot of junk foods ads. "An advertisement for junk foods, including chips, carbonated beverages and such other snacks and drinks shall not be advertised during a program meant for children or on a channel meant exclusively for children," the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on January 20, 2023 state.  These guidelines apply to all forms of advertisements, including print, broadcast and those on the internet. Although the guidelines clearly state that junk foods like chips and carbonated beverages should not be advertised to children, it isn't clear what other things can be considered as "junk food". We'll reach out to experts to get more insights on what all can be included in the definition of "junk food".  Even popular snack items like Maggi noodles, Knor soup and Top Ramen, could be considered as 'junk food', it seems from first impressions. Maybe even chocolates (including the kids' favourite – Kinder Joy) could be considered as junk food. Why it matters: The government's aim here seems to be to protect children (who are also consumers) from misleading ads, and from junk foods that affects their health. These strict guidelines will also impact brands that focus on children as consumers. They'll need to rethink their marketing strategies and redirect their advertisements…

