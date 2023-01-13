This article is adapted from a blog post published in The CCG Blog, which can be accessed here. India’s latest draft data protection law, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (‘Bill’)*, stipulates certain situations in which an individual’s consent for processing their personal data is ‘deemed’. It sets out certain purposes for such non-consensual processing in ‘public interest’, and includes ‘credit-scoring’ in Clause 8(8)(d). Put simply, the Bill allows an individual’s personal data to be processed non-consensually and without any notice, where such processing is for credit-scoring. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. Evolution of credit-scoring in India Credit-scoring is a process by which a lender (or its agent) assesses an individual’s creditworthiness i.e., their notional capacity to repay their prospective debt, as represented by a numerical credit score. Until recently, lenders in India relied largely on credit scores generated by credit information companies (‘CICs’), licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 (‘CIC Act’). CICs collect and process ‘credit information’, comprising chiefly the details of an individual’s outstanding loans and history of repayment/defaults, to generate such scores. However, with the expansion of digital footprints and advancements in automated processing, the range of datasets deployed to generate credit scores has expanded significantly. Thus, lenders are increasingly using credit scores generated algorithmically by third-party service-providers. Such agents aggregate and process a wide variety…
Examining ‘Deemed Consent’ for credit-scoring under India’s draft data protection law
India’s draft data protection law lays out credit scoring as a ‘public interest’ ground for assuming ‘deemed consent’: a look at the issues involved
