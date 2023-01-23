We write at least three articles on India's online gaming laws each week—and the hardest part is always trying to explain why they're so complicated and messy in 100 words or less. On the other hand, ChatGPT—the AI-powered tool that scarily answers questions like a human and might replace a lot of jobs—is surprisingly lucid on India's gaming laws, as Gateway to Gaming found out. (Our) Translation: us journalists covering the sector might need to start getting better at our jobs. Before we start, what's the scene with India's gaming laws? All our brain-powered knowledge tells us that states regulate gambling games in India. Different states have different definitions of gambling—which means that whether games are legal (or illegal) differs from state to state. For the most part, gambling, whether online or offline, is illegal in most states. And what did ChatGPT have to say? Gateway to Gaming's journalists asked the AI tool to suss out the sector, to which it had this to say: "ChatGPT then went on to explain how the Public Gambling Act of 1867, prohibits the operation of a public gambling house," reported Gateway to Gaming. "It also mentioned how cybercrimes against online gambling and gaming are provisioned under the Information Technology Act of 2000." That's reasonably accurate. This state-to-state model has created a lot of uncertainty for gaming companies—which is why they've asked the Indian government to bring in a unified law regulating the sector. The government did just that a few weeks ago, although the jury is…

