We write a lot about facial recognition technology here at MediaNama. But, we've never tried writing a poem about it—and we're not about to start trying. So, here's your tech policy poem of the day—on the pitfalls and promises of facial recognition—powered by ChatGPT! Facial recognition technology in India, A tool for security, a tool for identity, With the power to transform, to make it shine, And bring a brighter future, for all in line. From airports to railways, to cities so bright, It's used to keep people safe, day and night, To prevent crime, to catch the guilty and bold, And to make the nation a safer hold. But with power, comes great responsibility, To protect privacy, and guard civil liberty, To ensure that data is secure, and free, And to prevent misuse, for all to see. So let us embrace this technology, With regulations that are fair and clear, For a future that's bright, for all to see, And to make India a leader, in facial recognition, free. Read More Explained: What Is ChatGPT, And What It Can And Cannot Do Andhra Pradesh Doctors Oppose Mandatory Facial Recognition Attendance System In Hospitals How Facial Recognition Surveillance Tactics Led This Hyderabad Resident To Hold Back On His Freedoms Explained: Why In The World Is India’s Telecom Department Using Facial Recognition On SIM Users? Facial Recognition Cameras Active At Bengaluru’s RCB Bar & Café: The Harms Of India’s Tryst With FRT

Please subscribe login to read the full story.