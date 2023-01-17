wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Understanding CCTV monitoring in schools: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Reports talk about increasing surveillance in schools, but is privacy the only concern here?

Published

school, student, children, education

Is it a good idea to arrange for surveillance in schools? To what extent can guardian figures be allowed to invade children’s privacy? Should monitoring of students be considered on a case-to-case basis? As technology has progressed, there has been much debate within the education ecosystem on how to integrate the new mechanisms into children’s lives. Particularly, the introduction of CCTV systems in schools.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Surveillance as a means of protection: It appears different regions have come up with different answers to these questions. For example, schools under the jurisdiction of Mumbai’s Nagpada police are to have CCTV cameras on-premises as per the Free Press Journal.

The move was introduced as a security measure after the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in a civic school compound and conversations with school authorities. As many as 22 schools welcomed the idea of CCTVs with plans to issue identity cards to parents, school bus/van drivers, etc.

Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) announced plans to install CCTV cameras in 55 schools under the corporation’s ‘Shikshan Vision’. As per The Print report, officials said this was to improve the security of students and teaching staff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PIL against CCTVs in schools: While on the face of it, monitoring students for the sake of security seems like a good idea, experts concerned about children’s rights have criticized such moves. In Delhi for example, the Delhi Parents Association (DPA) have filed public interest litigation (PIL) pleas against the government’s flagship programme of installing nearly 1.5 lakh cameras in schools, reported the Bar and Bench.

The organisations along with the Government School Teachers’ Association have filed their stand against the cameras since 2020 stating that they violate students’ and teachers’ right to privacy. As per their petition that was previously viewed by MediaNama, the organisations claimed the cameras failed the tests laid down in the Right to Privacy judgement. Not to mention in both Mumbai and Delhi, CCTV surveillance will lead to significant personal data collection with no laws in place to safeguard the information. This absence of such laws further complicates the situation.

Delhi Court waits for the project SoP: Whatever one’s stand on surveillance, the Nagpada incident makes it clear that the idea of CCTV cannot be entirely dismissed even inside educational premises. Regions like Nagpada, located near railway stations or similar public areas and coupled with poor lighting need the extra security of CCTV surveillance.

At the same time, installing cameras even inside classrooms seems like an over-correction. As pointed out by the DPA in their pleas, constant surveillance has a “chilling effect on interactions with students.”

During the hijab controversy, the Karnataka government argued that girl students need only remove their scarves inside classrooms and not on school grounds. Can a similar version of this argument also be applied to CCTV cameras in schools where surveillance on school grounds is allowed but not inside classrooms?

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ