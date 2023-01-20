The protection of the identity of certain groups of consumers, such as those in distress, victims of abuse, whistle-blowers, and journalists, should be taken into consideration before introducing mandatory caller identification in all phones, said the New India Consumer Initiative (NICI). It pointed out that “these individuals may need to make anonymous or confidential calls to seek help or report abuse, and the introduction of CNAP (Caller Name Presentation) could put them at risk if their name is displayed.” This was in response to a consultation paper on CNAP floated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The paper talks about enabling a system where the caller’s name is automatically displayed on the screen of the person receiving the call, every time a call is made. This has been proposed with the hopes of reducing spam calls. Along with the restrictions to anonymous calls, NICI pointed out several other concerns for consumers: Reliability of data: If a customer provides false or inaccurate information, this could lead to the display of incorrect names when they make calls, NICI said. Relying on Consumer Acquisition Form for displaying the names of callers is another issue of concern, it said. User and subscriber could be different: Wrong names could be displayed if the user and subscriber of a number are different (For example, when a father buys a sim for his daughter). “This could lead to confusion or inconvenience, specifically in cases of phone theft detection, use of fake ids for multiple sim procurement, etc,”…
News
Caller Identification May Put Journalists, Victims Of Abuse At Risk: New India Consumer Initiative
Along with the restrictions to anonymous calls, NICI pointed out several other concerns for consumers such as impersonation, fraud, and privacy concerns
Latest Headlines
- Caller Identification May Put Journalists, Victims Of Abuse At Risk: New India Consumer Initiative January 20, 2023
- Why is the IAMAI concerned about Indian telecom watchdog’s Caller ID proposal? January 20, 2023
- Facebook ‘most hated’ social media platform across the world, says Surfshark January 20, 2023
- Verify Age Before Viewing Porn Websites: Proposed US State Bill January 20, 2023
- Quick Take: Founders and the holes they dig January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login