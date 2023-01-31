Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store

Third-party billing systems like Razorpay in apps, the ability for users to choose Bing over Google as their default search engine on an Android smartphone, and more flexibility for smartphone manufacturers like Xioami in choosing what Google apps they want on their phones are some of the major changes that Google has agreed to make to Android and Play Store to comply with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) antitrust orders.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will dive into these changes and its impact on consumers, developers, and smartphone manufacturers.

Title: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store

Date: February 1, 2023; Wednesday

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

You can attend this call by buying a 1 month subscription to MediaNama

You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26000+ stories, all for one month, for Rs. 1000.

Buy Now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Note:

If you are a MediaNama subscriber , access to briefings is included as part of your subscription – you will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox directly

, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription – you will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox directly If you are an existing or a new subscriber and haven’t received an invite for this briefing, please email us at hello@medianama.com

What we will cover

What changes is Google making to Android and Play Store? What changes is Google NOT making? How will the changes impact Indian app developers? Will they be able to avoid Google’s hefty commissions Will it give users more control over what apps go on their Android devices? Will smartphone manufacturers actually have more freedom in choosing what Google apps go on their phones? Will there be a rise in Android forks, and if so, will fragmentation of Android harm developers and consumers What do these changes mean for Google and its future in other jurisdictions? How are the changes different from what Google has made in other countries like South Korea and the EU? Will these changes affect the security of users on Android? Will CCI be satisfied with these changes? What is happening with Google’s appeal?

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

In case you know someone who might be interested, please share this post with them.