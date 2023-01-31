wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store

Published

Third-party billing systems like Razorpay in apps, the ability for users to choose Bing over Google as their default search engine on an Android smartphone, and more flexibility for smartphone manufacturers like Xioami in choosing what Google apps they want on their phones are some of the major changes that Google has agreed to make to Android and Play Store to comply with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) antitrust orders. 

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will dive into these changes and its impact on consumers, developers, and smartphone manufacturers. 

Title: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store
Date: February 1, 2023; Wednesday
Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

You can attend this call by buying a 1 month subscription to MediaNama

You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26000+ stories, all for one month, for Rs. 1000.

Buy Now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Note:

  • If you are a MediaNama subscriber, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription – you will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox directly
  • If you are an existing or a new subscriber and haven’t received an invite for this briefing, please email us at hello@medianama.com

What we will cover

  1. What changes is Google making to Android and Play Store? What changes is Google NOT making?
  2. How will the changes impact Indian app developers? Will they be able to avoid Google’s hefty commissions
  3. Will it give users more control over what apps go on their Android devices?
  4. Will smartphone manufacturers actually have more freedom in choosing what Google apps go on their phones?
  5. Will there be a rise in Android forks, and if so, will fragmentation of Android harm developers and consumers
  6. What do these changes mean for Google and its future in other jurisdictions?
  7. How are the changes different from what Google has made in other countries like South Korea and the EU?
  8. Will these changes affect the security of users on Android?
  9. Will CCI be satisfied with these changes?
  10. What is happening with Google’s appeal?

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

In case you know someone who might be interested, please share this post with them.

 

Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

4 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ