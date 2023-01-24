wordpress blog stats
Games of Chance Without Rewards Are Not Gambling and Betting Games: Bombay High Court

Play Games 24×7 moved the court after RBI’s stalled its compounding application, saying that it offered online gambling games

Published

Just because a game of chance exists online, it doesn't constitute gambling or betting, said a Bombay High Court order passed on January 18th, reported Gateway to Gaming. For that, there needs to be a promise of a monetary reward involved. Justices Gautam S. Patel and S.G. Dige were hearing a case filed by gaming company Play Games 24x7, whose compliance obligations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were pending due to its hosting of "betting and gambling" games. The Court begged to differ, noting that the online games Play Games 24x7 offered did not constitute gambling or betting. Why it matters: There are broadly two regulatory categories of games in India—games of skill (which require some skill to be won) and games of chance (where rewards are based on luck). Games of chance—basically gambling games—are regulated by states in India, and generally outlawed. But different states define these games based on their own legislative wisdom, which means what's legal (and illegal) changes from state to state. This ambiguity has only been complicated by online gaming—where you can play games of chance without actually winning a monetary prize.  The Bombay High Court's order sheds some light on how to view these games. Or, as Gateway to Gaming puts it, "free-to-play or freemium games of chance which do not involve staking of money or any prize would not fall within the ambit of gambling or betting". About the petition: The RBI was allegedly not processing Play Games 24x7's "compounding application" said the…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

